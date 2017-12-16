Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Collects 16 rebounds Friday
Jordan scored 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-7 FT) to go with 16 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 34 minutes in Friday's 100-91 loss to Washington.
Friday's 16 rebound game marked the eighth game in a row that Jordan collected at least ten rebounds. Over his last eight games, the center is averaging 13.1 points to go along with his 17.0 rebounds. In Blake Griffin's absence, Jordan has not missed a beat, collecting six double-doubles in eight games. Along with his consistent scoring, Jordan is a solid all-around option in the points column as well as on the boards.
