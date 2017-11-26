Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Collects 16 rebounds Saturday

Jordan scored 5 points (2-4 FG, 1-2 FT) to go along with 16 rebounds, one steal and one block in 28 minutes in Saturday's 97-95 win over Sacramento.

This season, Jordan is averaging 13.9 boards per game. The center has only dipped below double-digits in rebounds in four games. Aside from his five points on Saturday, Jordan has been a solid scorer (10.1 points). While he may not regularly have a 20 point-10 rebound night, Jordan can be counted on to bring in the big numbers on the boards to even out his stat lines.

