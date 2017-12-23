Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Collects 20 rebounds Friday

Jordan scored 15 points (5-7 FG, 5-6 FT) to go with 20 rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 33 minutes during Friday's 128-118 win against Houston.

For the seventh straight game, Jordan clinched a double-double on the strength of his second straight 20 rebound game. In fact, the center has collected at least 12 rebounds in 12 straight games. Over the course of his double-double streak, Jordan is averaging 12.0 points and a whopping 18.1 rebounds in his last seven games. At this point, it is routine for Jordan to pile up the rebounds on a game-by-game basis.