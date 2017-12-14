Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Collects 20 rebounds Wednesday
Jordan scoerd 16 points (8-13 FG) to go along with 20 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks across 36 minutes in Wednesday's 106-95 win against Orlando.
While the Clippers' offense is going through a transition without Blake Griffin, Jordan's game has remained the same. The center is a dominant force on the boards game after game. In the seven games since Griffin's injury, Jordan has averaged an astonishing 17.1 rebounds. Wednesday's 20 rebounds marked the seventh straight game in which he collected 10-plus rebounds. In addition, Jordan is averaging 13.2 points to supplement his eye popping rebound numbers over this span. As the dynamics of the Clippers' offense remain influx, Jordan's rebounding prowess remains a steady constant.
