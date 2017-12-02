Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Collects double-double Saturday
Jordan scored 14 points (6-7 FG, 2-4 FT) to go along with 17 rebounds and two blocks over 31 minutes in Saturday's 108-82 loss to Dallas.
With a depleted Clippers lineup surrounding him, Jordan is still a rebounding machine after collecting 17 rebounds on Saturday. In 22 games, the center has totaled 10 or more rebound in 16 games, including two games of 20-plus boards. Jordan collected his 10th double-double via his complete dominance on the boards. While the Clippers will struggle to replace Blake Griffin's offense, Jordan's rebounding prowess still remains strong.
More News
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Another 16-rebound effort Thursday•
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Collects 16 rebounds Saturday•
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Double-doubles versus Atlanta•
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Collects eighth double-double•
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Collects seventh double-double•
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Collects double-double Saturday•
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...