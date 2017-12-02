Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Collects double-double Saturday

Jordan scored 14 points (6-7 FG, 2-4 FT) to go along with 17 rebounds and two blocks over 31 minutes in Saturday's 108-82 loss to Dallas.

With a depleted Clippers lineup surrounding him, Jordan is still a rebounding machine after collecting 17 rebounds on Saturday. In 22 games, the center has totaled 10 or more rebound in 16 games, including two games of 20-plus boards. Jordan collected his 10th double-double via his complete dominance on the boards. While the Clippers will struggle to replace Blake Griffin's offense, Jordan's rebounding prowess still remains strong.

