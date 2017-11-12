Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Collects double-double Saturday
Jordan scored 12 points (6-7 FG, 0-1 FT) to go along with 14 rebounds and two steals over 37 minutes in Saturday's 111-103 loss to New Orleans.
For the sixth time, Jordan collected a double-double. Rebounds are the center's bread and butter, averaging 14.1 rebounds entering Saturday's contest. If nothing else, Jordan can be counted on to tally up high numbers in the rebounding department.
More News
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Hauls in 19 rebounds against Heat•
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Collects double-double in loss•
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Near double-double in abbreviated minutes•
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Double-double in Monday's loss•
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Monster night on glass in victory•
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Double-double in Tuesday's win•
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...