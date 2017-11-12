Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Collects double-double Saturday

Jordan scored 12 points (6-7 FG, 0-1 FT) to go along with 14 rebounds and two steals over 37 minutes in Saturday's 111-103 loss to New Orleans.

For the sixth time, Jordan collected a double-double. Rebounds are the center's bread and butter, averaging 14.1 rebounds entering Saturday's contest. If nothing else, Jordan can be counted on to tally up high numbers in the rebounding department.