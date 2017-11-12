Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Collects double-double Saturday

Jordan scored 12 points (6-7 FG, 0-1 FT) to go along with 14 rebounds and two steals over 37 minutes in Saturday's 111-103 loss to New Orleans.

For the sixth time, Jordan collected a double-double. Rebounds are the center's bread and butter, averaging 14.1 rebounds entering Saturday's contest. If nothing else, Jordan can be counted on to tally up high numbers in the rebounding department.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories