Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Collects double-double

Jordan scored 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-2 FT) to go with 20 rebounds and one assist across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 108-95 win against Phoenix.

For the sixth consecutive game, Jordan collected a double-double with 12 points and 20 rebounds on Wednesday. Over these six games, the center is averaging 13.1 points and 17.8 rebounds during his span. Aside from the solid scoring, Jordan has tallied at least 20 rebounds in three out of his last five games. While he may not score in bunches, Jordan's dominance on the boards remains constant.