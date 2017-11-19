Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Collects eighth double-double
Jordan scored 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-2 FT) to go along with 14 rebounds, two assists and two blocks over 33 minutes in Saturday's 102-87 loss to Charlotte.
One night removed from a 20 point, 22 rebound performance, Jordan turned in another strong rebounding performance against Charlotte. For the Clippers center, a double-digit rebound night has become the routine this season, tallying 12 games of at least 10 rebounds this season. Collecting his eighth double-double, Jordan is a remarkably consistent performer on the boards. Rebounds will always supplement his lack of high-scoring prowess.
