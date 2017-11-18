Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Collects seventh double-double
Jordan scored 20 points (10-12 FG, 0-2 FT) to go along with 22 rebounds, one assist, one steal and three blocks over 40 minutes in Friday's 118-113 loss to Cleveland.
At halftime, Jordan already collected 16 points and 10 rebounds for his seventh double-double of the season. While the center has been a rock in the rebounding department, he does not routinely light up the scoreboard as he did Friday with a season-high 20 points. Dominating the low post through scoring and rebounding, Jordan's performance against Cleveland represented the best of what he brings to the table.
