Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Comes just shy of double-double Wednesday
Jordan had 15 points (5-6 FG, 5-7 FT), eight rebounds and one steal across 23 minutes during Wednesday's preseason matchup against the Raptors.
While he wasn't much of a factor in the preseason opener on Sunday, Jordan was dominant in the rematch against the Raptors on Wednesday. He racked up 15 points, even hitting 5-of-7 attempts from the free-throw line despite being a career 43 percent shooter from the charity stripe. Considering he's heading into his 10th season and hasn't fixed his free-throw shooting at this point, don't expect his percentage to rise, making that category one of his biggest downfalls. Still, Jordan should have no trouble averaging a double-double for the fifth straight year, so if you can overlook his free-throw struggles, he still has a ton of value, including his ability to rack up blocks as a rim protector.
