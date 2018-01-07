Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Continues hot free-throw streak
Jordan finished with 15 points (5-8 FG, 5-7 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and one block in 24 minutes during Saturday's 121-105 loss to the Warriors.
Jordan collected another double-double Saturday as the Clippers fell to the Warriors. He leads the league in rebounding this season, currently averaging a career-high 15.2 boards per game. Aside from his high rebounding and efficiency from the field, Jordan has found himself on a bit of a hot streak from the free-throw line of late. Over his last four games, he is a combined 21-of-25 from the charity stripe. While this is likely not sustainable, he is connecting at 60 percent for the season, a sign that he has worked on his stroke, much to the pleasure of his fantasy owners.
