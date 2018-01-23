Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Could play Wednesday

Jordan (ankle), according to coach Doc Rivers, is "really close" to returning and should be considered questionable for Wednesday's tilt against the Celtics, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports. Rivers also noted that he thought Jordan might have played Monday night before ultimately being ruled out.

Jordan has missed five straight games since injuring his ankle after a dunk, prompting the likes of Montrezl Harrell and Willie Reed to see extra run. More information on Jordan's potential return should emerge following Wednesday's morning shootaround. It's unclear at the moment if he'll have a minutes restriction once he does return.