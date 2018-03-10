Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Dominates the glass again Friday

Jordan went for 20 points (6-12 FG, 8-16 FT), 23 rebounds, one steal and one block across 34 minutes in Friday's 116-102 win over the Cavaliers.

As is often the case, the big man made the paint his territory Friday, hitting the 20-rebound mark for the third time in four March contests. Always proficient on the boards, Jordan appears to have taken it up another notch this season. The 10-year veteran came into Friday's contest already averaging a career-best 15.1 rebounds, and he appears to still have plenty of spring in his legs at this point of the season to continue ripping them down at a prolific clip. Jordan will look to notch his fifth consecutive double-double when he faces off with the Magic on Saturday.