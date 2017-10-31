Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Double-double in Monday's loss

Jordan scored 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-2 FT) while adding 11 rebounds in 27 minutes during Monday's 141-113 loss to the Warriors.

A lighter workload in a blowout held Jordan to his lowest rebounding total of the season so far, but he still eked out his third double-double in six games. Expect a more dominant performance on the glass from the 29-year-old Wednesday at home against a Mavs squad with the second worst rebounding differential in the league at minus 5.7 boards a game.