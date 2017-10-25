Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Double-double in Tuesday's win
Jordan scored 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-4 FT) while adding 18 rebounds, two steals and an assist in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 102-84 win over the Jazz.
He got the better of Rudy Gobert in a head-to-head clash of two of the Western Conference's best centers, and while Jordan is still looking for his first block of the season, he's otherwise been his usual self dominating the glass. The Clippers' roster underwent a lot of changes in the offseason, but the 29-year-old's stable presence in the middle is giving the newcomers a chance to settle in and find their roles.
