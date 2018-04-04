Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Double-doubles again in win
Jordan supplied 10 points (3-6 FG, 4-7 FT), 17 rebounds, three assists and one block across 30 minutes in Tuesday's 113-110 win over the Spurs.
Jordan owned the paint once again while also posting a double-digit scoring total for the fourth time in the last five games. The veteran big man has also ripped down double-digit rebounds in every game since Feb. 28, essentially guaranteeing him a strong stat line regardless of what he does on the offensive end. With the Clippers still fighting for a playoff spot, expect Jordan's minutes and production to remain similarly elevated for the balance of the regular season.
