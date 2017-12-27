Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Double-doubles in blowout win
Jordan posted 13 points (5-6 FG, 3-6 FT), 15 rebounds, an assist and a blocked shot in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 122-95 win over the Kings.
There was little that Willie Cauley-Stein and the Kings could do to stop Jordan on Tuesday, as he dominated the boards and also had a good shooting performance. His 15 rebounds was actually a downtick when you consider the past week as he was averaging a staggering 18.4 rebounds over the previous five games. Jordan won't light it up as a scorer, but his rebounding totals make him a good option at center in all formats.
