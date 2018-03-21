Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Double-doubles in loss

Jordan had 18 points (9-11 FG), 12 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 123-109 loss to Minnesota.

Jordan led the Clippers in scoring but to no avail, as they fell to the Timberwolves in what could prove to be a crucial loss. On a personal note, Jordan has been a monster on the boards of late, adding another 12 here. He has had a solid season, however, he is only blocking one shot per game. This is certainly not terrible but is a far cry from the numbers he was putting up only a couple of seasons ago.