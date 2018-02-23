Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Double-doubles in Thursday's defeat
Jordan supplied 16 points (5-7 FG, 6-6 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block across 32 minutes in Thursday's 134-127 loss to the Warriors.
Jordan provided a solid encore to his spectacular performance in his last game before the All-Star break against the Celtics, generating his fourth consecutive double-double in the process. The veteran big man has hauled in double-digit rebounds in nine straight contests overall and appears to be meshing seamlessly with new frontcourt mate Tobias Harris. Atypical accuracy from the charity stripe over the last two contests has also helped round out Jordan's production quite nicely, as he's now drained 14 of his 15 free-throw attempts over the last two games.
