Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Double-doubles in win
Jordan posted 25 points (10-13 FG, 5-8 FT). 18 rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot in 34 minutes during Monday's 108-107 win over the Hawks.
Jordan was a beast inside on Monday as his size and aggressiveness overpowered every center the Hawks threw at him. His hot hand at the charity stripe took a small step back in the game, as he hit five of eight attempts. He's now double-doubled in seven of his last 10 games and should spearhead the Clippers frontcourt until Blake Griffin (concussion) can join him again.
More News
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Continues hot free-throw streak•
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Records double-double in loss•
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Another double-double in Friday's win•
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Double-doubles in blowout win•
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Collects 20 rebounds Friday•
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Collects double-double•
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start