Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Double-doubles in win

Jordan posted 25 points (10-13 FG, 5-8 FT). 18 rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot in 34 minutes during Monday's 108-107 win over the Hawks.

Jordan was a beast inside on Monday as his size and aggressiveness overpowered every center the Hawks threw at him. His hot hand at the charity stripe took a small step back in the game, as he hit five of eight attempts. He's now double-doubled in seven of his last 10 games and should spearhead the Clippers frontcourt until Blake Griffin (concussion) can join him again.