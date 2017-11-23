Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Double-doubles versus Atlanta

Jordan totaled 14 points (6-6 FG, 2-2 FT), 16 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in a 116-103 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday.

Jordan had a perfect night on Wednesday, as he was perfect from both the field and from the free-throw line. The free-throw shooting has been a nice development for Jordan this year, as his 61 percent mark from the line is the best of his career. While it's nothing special, it adds so much to his fantasy value, as this was a guy who couldn't even crack 44 percent for his career. If he can remain above 60 percent, Jordan is one of the values of fantasy drafts