Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Doubtful for Wednesday

Jordan (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Celtics, Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The Clippers reported earlier Tuesday that Jordan was "really close" to a return and could potentially play Wednesday. However, it appears they'll backtrack a bit and Jordan is now expected to sit out a sixth straight game. The fact that he's considered close is encouraging though and there's a chance he's ultimately cleared ahead of Friday's matchup with the Grizzlies. If Jordan is ruled out as expected Wednesday, look for Montrezl Harrell and Willie Reed to continue to see added playing time at the center position.