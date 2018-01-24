Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Doubtful for Wednesday
Jordan (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Celtics, Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The Clippers reported earlier Tuesday that Jordan was "really close" to a return and could potentially play Wednesday. However, it appears they'll backtrack a bit and Jordan is now expected to sit out a sixth straight game. The fact that he's considered close is encouraging though and there's a chance he's ultimately cleared ahead of Friday's matchup with the Grizzlies. If Jordan is ruled out as expected Wednesday, look for Montrezl Harrell and Willie Reed to continue to see added playing time at the center position.
More News
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Could play Wednesday•
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Ruled out vs. Minnesota•
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Remains out Saturday at Utah•
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Ruled out Monday and Wednesday•
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Questionable for Monday•
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Out Saturday vs. Kings•
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...