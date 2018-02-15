Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Explodes for career-high 30 in Wednesday's win

Jordan scored 30 points (11-14 FG, 8-9 FT) while adding 13 rebounds, four steals and three assists in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 129-119 win over the Celtics.

Boston simply had no answer for Jordan on the pick and roll, and he even punished them when they elected to foul him instead of letting him rumble to the basket for one of his eight dunks. The end result was a career high in scoring, his third straight double-double and eighth straight game with double-digit boards. Expect the big man to remain among the league's rebounding leaders after the All-Star break.