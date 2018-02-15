Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Explodes for career-high 30 in Wednesday's win
Jordan scored 30 points (11-14 FG, 8-9 FT) while adding 13 rebounds, four steals and three assists in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 129-119 win over the Celtics.
Boston simply had no answer for Jordan on the pick and roll, and he even punished them when they elected to foul him instead of letting him rumble to the basket for one of his eight dunks. The end result was a career high in scoring, his third straight double-double and eighth straight game with double-digit boards. Expect the big man to remain among the league's rebounding leaders after the All-Star break.
More News
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Another mammoth effort on boards Saturday•
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Stays put at trade deadline•
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Grabs 13 boards in win•
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Grabs 19 boards but falls short of double-double•
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Another double-double in Sunday's win•
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Posts double-double in injury return•
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...