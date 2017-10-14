Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Gets Friday off

The Clippers will rest Jordan for their preseason finale versus the Lakers, Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reports.

The Clippers are resting several of their regular players, as it is the second night in a back-to-back set. Jordan collected 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-6 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 26 minutes in Thursday's victory of the Kings, and should be set for next Thursday's season opener against the Lakers.