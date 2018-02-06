Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Grabs 13 boards in win

Jordan posted six points (3-6 FG), 13 rebounds, three assists, two blocked shots and a steal in 33 minutes during Monday's 103-101 win over the Mavericks.

Jordan was a dominating force inside despite the lack of scoring opportuntites. While Dwight Powell mad things tough occasionally, Jordan commanded the interior like a guy who definitely had no interest in being traded. With the Clippers closing in on a playoff spot and Blake Griffin gone, it seems increasingly unlikely that they'll send Jordan packing.