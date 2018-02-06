Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Grabs 13 boards in win
Jordan posted six points (3-6 FG), 13 rebounds, three assists, two blocked shots and a steal in 33 minutes during Monday's 103-101 win over the Mavericks.
Jordan was a dominating force inside despite the lack of scoring opportuntites. While Dwight Powell mad things tough occasionally, Jordan commanded the interior like a guy who definitely had no interest in being traded. With the Clippers closing in on a playoff spot and Blake Griffin gone, it seems increasingly unlikely that they'll send Jordan packing.
More News
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Grabs 19 boards but falls short of double-double•
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Another double-double in Sunday's win•
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Posts double-double in injury return•
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Will play Wednesday vs. Celtics•
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Doubtful for Wednesday•
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Could play Wednesday•
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...