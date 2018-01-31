Play

Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Grabs 19 boards but falls short of double-double

Jordan recorded eight points (3-6 FG, 2-4 FT), 19 rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 104=96 loss to the Trailblazers.

The fate of DeAndre Jordan is now anyone's guess, as the sudden trade of Blake Griffin took everyone by surprise. It would be a bit odd to ship Jordan out of town now, as they still have a fighting chance in the West and would essentially be punting their whole season away by wiping out their entire frontcourt. The Griffin trade puts a deal for Jordan in doubt despite rumors to the contrary. Montrezl Harrell and Willie Reed are the two candidates to watch as this situation unfolds.

