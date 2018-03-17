Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Grabs 21 boards in Friday's loss

Jordan scored 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 FT) while adding 21 rebounds, two assists and a steal in 31 minutes during Friday's 121-113 loss to the Thunder.

It's the fourth time in the last eight games Jordan has ripped down 20 or more boards, while the double-double was his 38th of the season. The Clippers are still trying to claw their way back into the Western Conference playoff picture, and the center should remain dominant on the glass down the stretch as he tries to help them get there.