Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Grabs 22 boards in victory

Jordan contributed 25 points (9-13 FG, 7-12 FT), 22 rebounds and four assists in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 127-120 victory over the Bucks.

Jordan was unstoppable, hauling down another 22 rebounds in the win. The Bucks had no answer for Jordan as he had his way with the interior defense. His rebounding numbers have been extraordinary of late, and with the Clippers needing to win every game, he should be able to continue this dominant form.