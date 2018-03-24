Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Has quiet double-double in loss

Jordan had 14 points (6-6 FG, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds and one assist in 32 minutes during Friday's 109-104 loss to Indiana.

Jordan was quiet Friday despite recording another double-double. The scoring and rebounding have been outstanding of late, but his lack of defensive numbers continues to be a worrying trend. Over his last five games has a combined one block and two steals. If this continues it is going to limit his upside moving forward into next season.