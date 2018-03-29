Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Hauls in 15 rebounds Wednesday
Jordan recorded 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-6 FT), 15 rebounds, four assists and one block in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 111-99 victory over Phoenix.
Jordan had yet another double-double, however, recorded just one block. His scoring and rebounding have remained consistent this season, and even more so since the departure of Blake Griffin. His block numbers, on the other hand, have dipped. He has not blocked multiple shots in one game since back on March 15. Since that game, he has a combined four blocks in his last eight appearances.
