Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Hauls in 19 rebounds against Heat
Jordan tallied 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-3 FT), 19 rebounds, three assists and one block across 34 minutes during Sunday's 104-101 loss to the Heat.
Jordan is now posting 15.1 rebounds per game, which will be a career if he manages to continue at this rate (his previous career high being 15.0 boards per game back in 2014-15). Though it's still early, Jordan does appear to be feeling the effects of Chris Paul leaving, however, as he's posting 2.7 fewer points per game and shooting over 10 percent worse from the field.
