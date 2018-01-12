Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Heads to locker room Thursday
Jordan limped to the locker room after appearing to injure his left ankle in Thursday's game against the Kings, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Jordan threw down a vicious dunk in the third quarter of Thursday's game but appeared to roll his ankle while coming down from the rim. He was immediately subbed out of the game and soon found his way to the locker room. We'll await official word with regards to his injury.
