Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Huge double-double in Tuesday's win
Jordan scored 29 points (11-12 FG, 7-12 FG) while adding 18 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and a steal in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 112-106 win over the Bulls.
Chicago has no answer for Jordan in the paint as he rumbled to his fifth double-double in the last six games and 37th of the season. With the Clippers hanging onto a playoff spot by mere percentage points at the moment, expect Jordan to get a huge workload down the stretch as he battles Andre Drummond for the NBA lead in rebounding.
More News
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Another 18 rebounds in win•
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Dominates the glass again Friday•
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Another 20-rebound effort in loss•
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Monster double-double in Friday's win•
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Typically dominant on boards in loss•
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Modest numbers in Tuesday's win•
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...