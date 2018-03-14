Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Huge double-double in Tuesday's win

Jordan scored 29 points (11-12 FG, 7-12 FG) while adding 18 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and a steal in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 112-106 win over the Bulls.

Chicago has no answer for Jordan in the paint as he rumbled to his fifth double-double in the last six games and 37th of the season. With the Clippers hanging onto a playoff spot by mere percentage points at the moment, expect Jordan to get a huge workload down the stretch as he battles Andre Drummond for the NBA lead in rebounding.