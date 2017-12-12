Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Impressive double-double in win

Jordan supplied 14 points (6-9 FG, 2-2 FT), 17 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal across 33 minutes in Monday's 96-91 win over the Raptors.

The veteran big man was a major catalyst in the Clippers snapping the Raptors' six-game winning streak, posting his fourth double-double in five December contests. Jordan has been more involved on the offensive end since Blake Griffin went down with a knee injury, as he's averaging 8.4 shot attempts and 13.8 points in the five games the latter has missed thus far. Coupled with his typically outstanding work on the glass, Jordan's fantasy stock has bumped a couple of levels and figures to remain there while Griffin remains sidelined.