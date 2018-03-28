Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Massive double-double in Tuesday's win
Jordan netted 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 FT) and added 16 rebounds, three assists and one block across 33 minutes in Tuesday's 105-98 win over the Bucks.
Jordan's rebounding total easily led all players in the contest and helped him produce his fourth double-double of the last five games. The 29-year-old big man continues to pair with frontcourt mate Tobias Harris to serve as one of the focal points of the Clippers' first-unit offense, and he's now averaging a stellar 14.9 points, 17.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists across 32.9 minutes in 14 March contests.
