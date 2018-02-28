Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Modest numbers in Tuesday's win

Jordan turned in seven points (3-4 FG, 1-3 FT), nine rebounds and three steals across 23 minutes in Tuesday's 122-120 win over the Nuggets.

Jordan logged his fewest minutes since Jan. 11, which helped lead to his first single-digit point tally since Feb. 9. The veteran center rode the pine for a sizable portion of the second half once head coach Doc Rivers opted to go with a rotation consisting exclusively of second-unit players, an unorthodox strategy that ultimately led to an improbable comeback win. Jordan saw both a five-game double-double streak and a 10-game run of double-digit rebounds snapped with the reduction in opportunity. Despite the downturn in production, his robust fantasy value naturally remains unchanged, and he should be back to a more typical allotment of playing time against the Rockets on Wednesday.