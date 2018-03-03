Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Monster double-double in Friday's win

Jordan produced 19 points (9-11 FG, 1-2 FT), 20 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 28 minutes in Friday's 128-105 win over the Knicks.

The veteran big man was pivotal to the Clippers' second-half surge and even more dominant on the glass than customary. Jordan's offensive involvement saw a nice spike as well after four straight games with single-digit shot attempts, leading to his best point total since touching the Celtics up for a season-high 30 on Valentine's Day. The 20 boards were also Jordan's best total in that category since Feb. 10 and confirmed he's showing no signs of late-season fatigue as the Clippers continue their playoff push.