Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Monster night on glass in victory
Jordan mustered just seven points (2-6 FG, 3-6 FT) but added 18 rebounds, one assist and three blocks across 38 minutes in Thursday's 104-103 win over the Trail Blazers.
With the other four members of the first until all taking double-digit shot attempts, Jordan was quiet offensively but dominated the glass once again in a tough matchup against Jusuf Nurkic. The nine-year veteran now has back-to-back 18-rebound efforts also has a 24-rebound tally on his ledger in the early going, putting him on pace for what would be his best numbers in that category if extrapolated over the course of a season. While his scoring numbers will inevitably vary over the course of the season, Jordan is averaging a robust 33.8 minutes per game and should therefore continue serving as an elite source of boards throughout the campaign.
