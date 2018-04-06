Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Musters only eight points in loss
Jordan recorded eight points (4-6 FG), nine rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot in 21 minutes during Thursday's 117-95 loss to the Jazz.
The frontcourt rotation for the Clippers was a bit confusing on Thursday, as Doc Rivers elected to play Montrezl Harrell and Boban Marjonovic a bit more than normal. This was likely due to conceding the loss and allowing the other big men to get some time so that Jordan could rest in the fourth quarter. They'll need him fresh for the final three games of the season as the Clippers must win them all to have any hope of advancing to the playoffs.
