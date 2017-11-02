Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Near double-double in abbreviated minutes

Jordan supplied 13 points (4-5 FG, 5-8 FT), nine rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 24 minutes in Wednesday's 119-98 win over the Mavericks.

With the Clippers building a comfortable halftime lead, Jordan logged his fewest minutes of the season. He still managed to post his second-highest point total of the campaign and came within a rebound of extending his season-opening streak of double-digit boards to seven contests. Jordan is fulfilling his typical role down low in the early going, and he's been even more effective than usual on the glass. Factoring in Wednesday's effort, he's averaging a career-best 15.3 rebounds and has hauled in between 18 and 24 boards in three of his first seven games.