Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Near double-double in abbreviated minutes
Jordan supplied 13 points (4-5 FG, 5-8 FT), nine rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 24 minutes in Wednesday's 119-98 win over the Mavericks.
With the Clippers building a comfortable halftime lead, Jordan logged his fewest minutes of the season. He still managed to post his second-highest point total of the campaign and came within a rebound of extending his season-opening streak of double-digit boards to seven contests. Jordan is fulfilling his typical role down low in the early going, and he's been even more effective than usual on the glass. Factoring in Wednesday's effort, he's averaging a career-best 15.3 rebounds and has hauled in between 18 and 24 boards in three of his first seven games.
More News
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Double-double in Monday's loss•
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Monster night on glass in victory•
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Double-double in Tuesday's win•
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Brings down 24 rebounds in opener•
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Gets Friday off•
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Another double-double in Thursday's win•
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.