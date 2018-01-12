Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Out for game Thursday with ankle sprain
Jordan will not return to Thursday's game against the Kings after spraining his left ankle in the second quarter, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Jordan left the game late in the second quarter after tweaking his ankle while returning to the floor following a dunk. He underwent testing at halftime and the Clippers officially diagnosed him with a left ankle sprain. The severity of the sprain hasn't been revealed, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the big man miss additional time with the injury. Willie Reed will likely be thrust into an expanded role for as long as Jordan is sidelined.
