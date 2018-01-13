Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Out Saturday vs. Kings

Jordan (ankle) will be sidelined for Saturday's matchup against the Kings, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Jordan will miss his first game of the season Saturday after spraining his ankle after a dunk during Thursday's contest. In his stead, Montrezl Harrell and Willie Green are candidates to spend extra time at center. That said, coach Doc Rivers could opt to play Blake Griffin at center more often, which would open up more time at power forward for the likes of Sam Dekker and Wesley Johnson.