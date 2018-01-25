Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Posts double-double in injury return
Jordan (ankle) posted 15 points (4-5 FG, 7-13 FT), 14 rebounds and one assist across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 113-102 loss to the Celtics.
Jordan returned from a five-game absence due to his ankle issue, but it was business as usual for the big man, who led all players in rebounding while enjoying another efficient night from the field. He failed to record a blocked shot once again and is averaging just one swat per game -- his lowest figure in any season in which he's played over 25 minutes per game. That said, he remains a force in rebounding and field goal percentage and still carries solid fantasy value because of it.
