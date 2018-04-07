Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Posts double-double versus Nuggets

Jordan posted 16 points (7-11 FG, 2-6 FT), 17 rebounds and one assist across 36 minutes during Saturday's 134-115 loss to the Nuggets.

Jordan faced a tough head-to-head matchup with Nikola Jokic, but he still achieved a double-double with a dominant rebounding performance and an efficient night at the offensive end. It was a nice bounce-back performance for Jordan, who was held in check last time out against the Jazz and hadn't scored more than 14 points over his last eight games. Jordan will next face a favorable matchup with New Orleans on Monday.