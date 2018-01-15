Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Questionable for Monday
The Clippers are listing Jordan (ankle) as questionable for Monday's game against the Rockets.
The sprained left ankle forced the durable Jordan to miss his first game of the season Saturday against the Kings, resulting in Willie Reed picking up the start at center in the 126-105 win. Reed (14 points and 13 rebounds in 26 minutes) and backup Montrezl Harrell (17 points and six rebounds in 22 minutes) filled the void at center admirably, so both players could warrant looks in deeper formats if Jordan's injury results in a multi-game absence. Expect the Clippers to provide an update on Jordan's outlook for Monday's game once the team finishes its morning shootaround.
