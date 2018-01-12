Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Questionable Saturday vs. Sacramento
Jordan (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Kings, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Jordan exited Thursday's game, which was also against the Kings, with a sprained ankle that he suffered during a dunk. The injury doesn't seem too serious, however, as he'll have a chance of playing just two days later. More word on his status should arrive following Saturday's morning shootaround.
