Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Questionable Saturday vs. Sacramento

Jordan (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Kings, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Jordan exited Thursday's game, which was also against the Kings, with a sprained ankle that he suffered during a dunk. The injury doesn't seem too serious, however, as he'll have a chance of playing just two days later. More word on his status should arrive following Saturday's morning shootaround.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories