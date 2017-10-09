Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Racks up double-double Sunday
Jordan accumulated 12 points (4-6 FG, 4-8 FT), 14 rebounds and one steal across 22 minutes during Sunday's 134-106 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Jordan has been his usual self this preseason -- rebounding at a high rate and scoring efficiently -- despite the absence of Chris Paul. As of right now, his fantasy stock seems relatively unchanged minus the departure of one of the best point guards in the game.
More News
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Comes just shy of double-double Wednesday•
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Goes for 24 points, 17 boards in Game 7 loss•
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Collects 11th straight double-double•
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Rolls to eighth consecutive double-double•
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Racks up big double-double in Tuesday's win•
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Double-doubles in Game 1 loss•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...