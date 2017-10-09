Play

Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Racks up double-double Sunday

Jordan accumulated 12 points (4-6 FG, 4-8 FT), 14 rebounds and one steal across 22 minutes during Sunday's 134-106 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Jordan has been his usual self this preseason -- rebounding at a high rate and scoring efficiently -- despite the absence of Chris Paul. As of right now, his fantasy stock seems relatively unchanged minus the departure of one of the best point guards in the game.

