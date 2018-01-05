Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Records double-double in loss

Jordan tallied 26 points (10-15 FG, 6-7 FT), 17 rebounds, an assist and a steal in 38 minutes during Thursday's 127-117 loss to the Thunder.

Jordan has now double-doubled in seven of this last 10 games and now ranks seventh in the league in that category. the 10-year vet is enjoying a career-high rebound average (10.7 per game() although his field goal percentage is at 65.6 percent, which is well below his usual numbers. With Blake Griffin back in the lineup, Jordan and the Clippers should stabilize somewhat as they struggle to keep pace for a playoff berth.