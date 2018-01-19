Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Remains out Saturday at Utah
Jordan (ankle) will not play in Saturday's contest against the Jazz, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Jordan will miss a fourth straight contest Saturday while nursing a sprained left ankle. Montrezl Harrell has been the main beneficiary of Jordan's absence, averaging 15.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.7 blocks and 1.3 steals across 28.3 minutes per game over the past three tilts.
