Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Ruled out Monday and Wednesday

Jordan (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup with the Rockets and will miss at least one more game after that, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Jordan was listed as questionable before Monday's matchup with the Rockets after Saturday's game, however he will miss at least the next two games with the sprained left ankle. Willie Reed will likely continue to start in Jordan's place. Jordan should be considered questionable for Saturday's matchup with the Jazz with more information coming out in the coming days.