Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Ruled out Monday and Wednesday
Jordan (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup with the Rockets and will miss at least one more game after that, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.
Jordan was listed as questionable before Monday's matchup with the Rockets after Saturday's game, however he will miss at least the next two games with the sprained left ankle. Willie Reed will likely continue to start in Jordan's place. Jordan should be considered questionable for Saturday's matchup with the Jazz with more information coming out in the coming days.
More News
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Questionable for Monday•
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Out Saturday vs. Kings•
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Questionable Saturday vs. Sacramento•
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Uncertain for Saturday•
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Out for game Thursday with ankle sprain•
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Heads to locker room Thursday•
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.